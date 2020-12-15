Share:

RAWALPINDI - The passing out parade Airports Security Force held at New Islamabad International Airport. As many as 652 recruits including 88 women passed out, informed a spokesman on Monday. Director General (DG) Airports Security Force (ASF) Maj Gen Zafar Ul Haq was the chief guest on the occasion, he added. Training of newly recruited has been started according to modern lines for the training of recruits. DG ASF inspected the parade and later the passing out parade was spectacularly demonstrated. Addressing the passing out parade, Maj Gen Zafarul Haq said that for the first time in the history of the country, 2,300 personnel were trained by involving such a large number of women. DG ASF said that six years ago, the soldiers fully defended Karachi airport. The DG ASF awarded prizes to outstanding recruits on the occasion.