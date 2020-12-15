Share:

Karachi - Spokesperson of Sindh government and adviser for law, environment & coastal development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the statement of the common man of Pakistan was presented by PDM and despite all conspiracies and obstacles, PDM movement has moved forward.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh assembly building on Monday. He said that incompetent government of PTI had forced the people to take to the streets.

Today, the PDM’s statement has gained public acceptance and the Lahore gathering said that we did not accept the policy of the selected government.

He said that when they came to power, sugar was Rs55 per kg and now the sugar mafia has completed its century.

They are not ashamed that billions of rupees have been injected into the common man by the ATMs of PTI. They used to say that the Prime Minister had taken notice and after taking notice, the prices had gone up to Rs80 per kg. Claims were also made on the report of the Sugar Commission but no action was taken against anyone.

The Prime Minister is congratulating that sugar has gone up to Rs81 per kg and is showing this kindness as if he had given sugar for free.

Spokesperson of Sindh government slammed the federal government, saying it creates a crisis and then congratulates itself. That is why the people of Pakistan are adopting the PDM statement.

He added that the gas crisis was escalating due to the incompetence of the present government and the crisis would intensify next month. No one took part in the bidding in the first week of January, and by the end of January, the price of the bid accepted had risen by 17%. He asked if any minister’s company supplies fuel to Karachi Electric. No action was seen in connection with the drug scandal. Even today, NEPRA Karqchi increased the price of electricity.

Mariam showed false video in PDM public meeting: Naqvi

Opposition leader in the Sindh assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday said that Mariam Nawaz showed a false video yesterday (Sunday) in her address to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s public gathering.

He said that Mariam Nawaz would have also shown the video of a statement that she had no property in her name and the interviews of Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif.

Central leader and parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, members of Sindh assembly Dr Imran Shah, Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi, Shabir Qureshi and others were present on the occasion in the presser. He said neither buses nor garbage were collected in time. He asked the Sindh government and its spokesperson of their performance on Karachi Transformation Package. He further said that the development of Pakistan was not possible without the development of Karachi.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that JUI committed major corruption during the tenure of Akram Durrani. An outside magazine had reported that Imran Khan would get 82 percent of the votes in the next election, he added.