ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Opposition's public gathering in Lahore was a flop show.

In a tweet, he said the public has rejected the narrative of the Opposition parties. He said the PDM leaders were perturbed due to the non-participation of people from Lahore and Punjab.

He claimed that poisonous language was used against the Armed Forces in Gujranwala rally, the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam was desecrated in Karachi and anti-Pakistan slogans were used in Quetta gathering. He regretted that the residents of Lahore were declared traitors at Minar-e-Pakistan.

In another tweet, he said the Opposition parties are holding a meeting in Raiwind yesterday where the burden of the failure of Minar-e-Pakistan gathering will be put on each other.