It has been decided to classify staff of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in two categories and cut the staff strength by half.

According to sources, the staff of the national flag carrier will be divided into two divisions. The core category will include engineering, repairs and kitchen departments while non-core category will include marketing, HR, finance, flight services and procurement departments.

According to PIA restructuring plan, the staff will be reduced to 7500 from 12900. Currently, the airline employee 10500 regular and 2400 daily wagers; however, the authorities have planned to bring that number down to 5600-6000 by 2021.

PIA will break-even after the planned cuts in the staff strength. It has also been planned to include 16 more aircrafts in fleet of the airline to bring the number of personnel per plane to 130.