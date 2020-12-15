Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed fast recovery of renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel who was hospitalised yesterday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet on Monday, Prime Minister said he is praying for Maulana Tariq’s speedy and full recovery from Covid-19.Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel. In a tweet, the religious scholar said he had been feeling unwell for several days and after getting positive on his Covid-19 test, he has been admitted to a hospital. “I have been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, special prayers are requested,” he added. Jameel is a popular Deobandi cleric in the country and belongs to the Tableeghi Jamaat. Last month, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also contracted the virus and quarantined himself amid mild symptoms of Covid-19. Bilawal said in his tweet that his corona test had returned positive after which he quarantined himself. He said he had mild symptoms of coronavirus.