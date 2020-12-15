PML-N launches public contact campaign before long march

Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given the task to the party leaders to mobilize workers before the long march against the government. The meeting deliberated on launching a public relations campaign before the long march.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz will launch a public relations campaign in different parts of Punjab and KP.

Maryam Nawaz also tasked the league leaders to mobilize party workers before the long march.

The PML-N meeting considered various options to make the public relations campaign effective while holding rallies, meetings, protests and other options.

According to details, an important meeting of leaders was held under the chairmanship of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in which Pervaiz Rasheed, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Asif also participated.

PML-N has decided to launch public relations campaigns in other cities including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Multan, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Sargodha and Kasur.