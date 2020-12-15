Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have foiled a narcotics smuggling big in Tarnool by netting a notorious drug smuggler and seizing 40 kg of heroin from his possession, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The accused identified as Saeed Gull was smuggling heroin from KP to various areas of Islamabad and Punjab, he said. A vehicle was also impounded by police being used for transporting heroin from one to another place. Case was registered against the smuggler, the spokesman said. According to him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Sarfraz Virk, on a tip off that a racket will attempt to smuggle heroin inside capital, have beefed up security besides forming a special police team to foil the heroin smuggling bid. The police team comprising DSP Sajjad Haider Shah, SHO PS Tarnool Rasheed Ahmed and SI Muhammad Khan Marwat, during road checking spotted a suspicious vehicle near Old Toll Plaza.

The cops signalled the vehicle to stop but the driver did not obey the police and sped away towards Rawalpindi, he said adding that the cops started chasing the fleeing driver. The speeding vehicle met with an accident and the police held the driver. During search, the police found 40 kg heroin that was concealed in secret cavities.

The accused was shifted to police station where a case was registered against him, the spokesman said.

According to SP Sarfraz Ahmed Virk, the accused confessed before investigators that he was smuggling the heroin from KP to Islamabad and Punjab. He said police have obtained information from accused about other racket members and all would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated the efforts of SP Virk and his operational team and had announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the cops.