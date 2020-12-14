Share:

Washington - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday hailed what he called a “fundamental change” in the relationship with Sudan after it officially left the US terror blacklist. “Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism is officially rescinded. This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan’s historic democratic transition,” Pompeo said in a statement. Sudan had been labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993, severely hampering investment as most foreign investors are unwilling to incur the wrath of US authorities. The delisting was a major goal for the new civilian-backed government after the fall last year of dictator Omar al-Bashir, who had welcomed Al-Qaeda. President Donald Trump announced the intention to delist Sudan in October and it became official with Pompeo’s signature after Congress did not object within 45 days.