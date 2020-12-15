Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party continues to discuss resignations issue within the party as the Pakistan Democratic Movement kept it as a ‘last’ option.

Yesterday, the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that alliance’s lawmakers would hand their resignations to their party leaders from the provincial and national assemblies’ by December 31. The development came a day after the PDM held a massive rally in Lahore.

“The government should resign till January 31. If they don’t quit, the PDM will announce a long-march on February 1,” the PDM leader said.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar told The Nation that although the PPP was with the PDM, the resignations’ issue would come after several options had been exhausted.

“The PDM has kept the resignations’ option as the last one. We will take up other options before we go for the final option. We are not going straight into resignations. We are holding consultations within the party,” he said.

Babar said the PPP will call and meeting of the Central Executive Committee soon for final consultations on the issue. “There are always different opinions within the party. We will hold consultations as we always do. The PPP will stand with the PDM but we will not use this (resignations) option in haste,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the time for dialogue was over and now the resignation of Imran Khan was the demand of the people of Pakistan and the PDM.

He said the PDM was united and will decide political issues from the platform of PDM. The PPP chief said the final decision about party policy was taken by the Central Executive Committee of the party and everyone including him and Aitzaz Ahsan were bound to agree to those decisions.

Yesterday, PPP’s Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah submitted his resignation in the Bilawal House PDM call.

The resignation is handwritten and has been received at the chairman secretariat. More than sixty members of Sindh assembly from the PPP have tendered their resignations so far to the party leadership.

The PPP had directed its Sindh assembly members to hand over their resignations - as a part of PDM’s anti-government campaign - to party leadership till December 14.