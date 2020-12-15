Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday has approved Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 to provide justice to the victims by carrying out speedy trial of the suspects.

According to the ordinance, special courts will be set up to conclude the rape cases in four months. The prime minister will establish rape crisis cells to deal with the medico-legal examination within six hours after the mishap.

The victims will be provided legal assistance under the Legal Aid and Justice Authority.

Joint investigative committees headed by DPOs will investigate the crimes and a database of sexual predators will be maintained at national level with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The ordinance has also declared revealing identity of the victims as a punishable offense.

Earlier in November 2020, Cabinet Committee on Law and Federal Cabinet had approved in principle the Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance 2020.