The private schools’ association has announced to reopen education centres from January 11 without waiting for an order by the government regarding the resumption of regular classes.

After concluding its session today, the private schools’ association made an announcement to resume regular classes at the educational institutions across the country from January 11 prior to the review meeting of the federal government for taking a final decision.

The association’s officials said in a statement that the academic sessions will be resumed without waiting for any orders issued by the government. They added that the strategy for reopening schools will be finalised soon.

The statement from the administrations of private schools came forth amid the consistent rise in the number in COVID-19 infections and mortality rate.