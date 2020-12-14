Share:

LAHORE - Zonal director of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Salman Baig visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday. Talking to LCCI office bearers, he said that PTA was committed to ensure good services to the consumers and was making all-out efforts in this regard. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that communication services in Pakistan should be brought at par with the developed world. He urged PTA to direct cellular companies to improve signal quality. He said that weak mobile signals in major Lahore markets are affecting businesses badly, therefore, cellular companies and the PTA need to look into the matter urgently. He said that the LCCI is taking up this issue repeatedly but no action has yet been taken. He said that cellular companies are earning billions of rupees from the consumers but signal quality is going down with every passing day. LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that only customer’s care can ensure growth of telecom sector therefore not only the cellular companies but the government should take notice of this issue.