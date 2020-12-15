Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that Punjab government is going to pass a bill for the security of doctors after which they will be able to perform their duties in a safe and peaceful environment.

“However, it is the responsibility of doctors to restore the dignity of the white coat which is only hidden in rendering the professional services to humanity with sympathy and sincerity”, he said after distributing prizes and certificates among the medical college graduates as a chief guest at the 7th Convocation of the University of Faisalabad on Monday.

Raja Basharat said: “Many of you will be students, who have come from the villages. I hope you will become the Messiah for the people there in your rural vicinities because the poor population in the villages suffers a lot due to the absence of doctors.”

The Minister asked the doctors to abide by their oath and ensure not to compromise on the greatness of your profession and quality of health services. He congratulated the graduating students and added that he was grateful to the patrons of the university, Mian Muhammad Hanif and Mian Rashid, who are greatly contributing to the development of the country. Later, Raja Basharat visited the University’s Quran Library and planted a tree on the university premises.