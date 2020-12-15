Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab government has transferred Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Ammara Khan here on Monday, informed sources.

Maqbool Ahmed has replaced Ammara Khan as new DG RDA, they said.

A notification is this regard has also been issued, sources added.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has transferred and ordered to report to Services and General Administration Department for further orders. They said Maqbool Ahmad, who was serving at Koh e Salman Development Authority, DG Khan, has been appointed as new DG RDA Rawalpindi. The newly appointed DG assumed his charge, sources said.