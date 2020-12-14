Share:

The textile industry, once considered Pakistan’s hope for improving its economic balance, has seen stagnancy over the past decade. Many factors explain this sluggishness. However, the biggest contributor to the deplorable growth of the textile sector was the energy crisis that was at its peak a few years back. The textile sector was struggling with so many crises that no government was fully able to revive it at once, though our weak economic situation demanded an immediate revival of this vital sector. Fortunately, we are seeing a slow and steady recovery of our fabric-producing industries. In a pleasant surprise, our textile exports are once again on the right track post-pandemic.

The increase in our textile exports is the perfect opportunity for the government to cash on. If the state gives the producers the right assistance, the two can make the industry realise its full potential. Our textile industry can once again become the leading sector of our export revenues. The international markets, especially the American, provided Pakistan with a lucrative opportunity to fill the vacuum that has been created in the aftermath of Trump’s trade war with China. However, we must not sit idle after our exports’ increase. There are good chances that Joe Biden and his team will normalise ties with China. Hence, we need to do more to keep receiving orders from international customers.

Nevertheless, it is quite clear that the government understands the importance of the textile industry for our economy. Hence, it brought the textile policy 2020-25 that contains significant incentives for the cloth manufacturing industry. And going one step further, the government also released Rs1.78 billion under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) Scheme for the sector. The state did all that it could do to facilitate the textile sector. Now it is the manufacturers’ turn to deliver. They must enhance the exports of finished goods, as that is the best way to maximise value and revenue and improve Pakistan’s trade balance.