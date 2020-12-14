Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 34 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs160.47 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs160.13. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.7 and Rs160.5 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 79 paisas and closed at Rs194.92 against the last day’s trading of Rs 194.13, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of Rs 3.78 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs214.93 as compared to its last closing of Rs211.25. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 9 paisas each to close at Rs43.68 and Rs42.78 respectively.