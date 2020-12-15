Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Sorts and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani conducted an open court to listen to the issues of different sports associations, organizers and coaches here on Monday. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, DSO Lahore Nadeem Qaiser and PbOA Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja were also present on the occasion. Rabbani listened to all issues of different sports associations, organizers and coaches carefully and issued directives on the spot for the solution of their problems. The participants also lauded holding of the open court. The secretary said Sports Endowment Fund is also being established under the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends. He announced to hold open court quarterly throughout the year to resolve the matters of Punjab sports community. “We will also hold a ceremony for high achievers after the reduction of corona pandemic. During the said ceremony, all the top performers and medal winners will be honoured. An indoor sports facility is on verge of completion and it will be operational in around six weeks’ time,” he said. To a query, Director Admin Javed Chohan clarified that not a single illegal sports body is registered with the Sports Board Punjab. “Yes it is true that there are some parallel sports bodies but we recognise and register only those bodies which complete all the legal requirements.”