KARACHI - Several flights at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport were delayed due to foggy conditions in both cities on Monday. At Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, a flight ER-540 of a private airline to Quetta was delayed for five hours and rescheduled to fly at 1:00pm. Another flight, ER-502, of a private airline to Lahore took off from the airport at 9:00am after the one-hour delay. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-302, delayed for an hour which was going to depart for Lahore. PIA’s flight to Islamabad, PK-300, was delayed for 45 minutes and another flight of a private airline to Jeddah, SV-707 was delayed for 1.5 hours.