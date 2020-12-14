Share:

SINGAPORE-Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that the city state will make vaccinations free for all Singaporeans and the long-term residents who are currently staying here.

Lee said the government has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pandemic use, and has accepted the vaccination strategy recommendations from a committee of doctors and experts.

He said these recommendations include that Singapore’s entire adult population should be vaccinated, but to make vaccinations voluntary, and that first priority will be given to those who are at greatest risk, with immunization to be processed progressively to the rest of the population, to cover everyone who wants a vaccination by the end of next year.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health, vaccine supply will be limited globally at the outset and will arrive in Singapore in batches over several months as manufacturers ramp up production of vaccines.

In progressively vaccinating Singapore’s entire population, the ministry said that it defers vaccinating pregnant women and children under 16 until more data on safety and efficacy for these groups are available.

Lee also said on Monday that Singapore will enter Phase 3 of re-opening on Dec. 28. In this phase, Singapore will ease capacity limits in public places like malls and attractions, and at places of worship. That means the government will allow groups of up to eight people to congregate, up from the current maximum of five. This will make it easier to hold family get-togethers during the festive period, Lee said.