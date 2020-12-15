Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday dismissed a report of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) about the licences of pilots. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Mehmmod Malik’s appeal against the Sindh High Court order that restrained him from performing functions as CEO PIA.

During the hearing, the PIA counsel submitted a report regarding the licences of pilots. The Chief Justice termed the report dissatisfactory and said that there is nothing in it.

Naeem Bukhari said that the PIA situation has become worst as the national carrier flights cannot go to Europe after the issue of fake licences of Pakistan pilots. He, however, said that the incumbent CEO is making efforts to improve the situation.

Chief Justice Gulzar said that they were not sitting to tell what and how the things to be done. He added that the airline should itself look its affairs. He inquired from CEO of PIA Arshad Malik that how many people have been inducted in the PIA. Arshad Malik replied that no one was recruited but on the contrary 2,000 employees were fired.

The Chief Justice said that competent and professional should be inducted in the PIA. Naeem Bukhari argued that all over the world the airlines reputed organization facing financial crisis. He said that debt on PIA has increased to Rs480 billion.

Chief Justice Gulzar said that this debt is due to its management. He said that the report has nothing, as it is only cosmetic. Nothing is informed what the management has any plan to improve its condition and how that would be achieved.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked from the counsel that PIA pilots were banned but the management did nothing to remove them.

The Chief Justice said that experienced persons are required to run a corporation or company to compete internationally.

Justice Bandial questioned that what the PIA management had done along with Civil Aviation Authority to clear the pilots’ licences. He asked that how many pilots holding fake licences were removed or banned or suspended.

Salman Akram Raja informed that total 141 licences were suspected and out of the total 15 pilots for holding fake licences have been removed. He added that the PIA itself is scrutinizing the pilots’ licences. He further informed that 110 pilots’ licences have been cleared.

Bukhari stated that due to the coronavirus many airlines around the world have been grounded. He sought more time to improve the condition.

Accepting the request, the Chief Justice deferred the case till January for further proceedings.