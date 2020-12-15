Share:

LAHORE - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Irrigation department, here on Monday. Under the MoU, the Irrigation department will give its Inland Water Transport Company’s assets and rest houses at small dams to TDCP for tourism purpose. The MoU was signed by Irrigation department’s Chief Engineer Moinuddin Sheikh and TDCP General Manager Operations Asim Raza in a ceremony.

Later, Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari while talking to media said that rest houses were precious asset of the department, adding that opening of rest houses for tourism was a good sign. Advisor to CM, Asif Mehmood said that TDCP was taking all possible steps for the promotion of tourism. It is pertinent to mention here that the initiative was taken as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE (APP): The Meteorological department has forecast cold and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, fog is likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Joharabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Nur Pur Thal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Khanewal during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 14 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.