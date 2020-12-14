Share:

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the government and competitive authorities concerned have designed several precautionary measures on a national level to avoid spreading of the virus. The early closure of markets and shopping malls are highlighted among these decisions. Till today, there has not been any authentic vaccine developed, and the only cure is care, emphasizing the grave need for social distancing.

The judgment of shutting down markets and shopping malls early may prove the catalyst to the rise in active cases rate of COVID-19. As owing to limited time, young, older and children rush to markets at the same time in order to meet their needs.

From the other perspective, being enlisted in the list of poor countries, our common man and labour are badly affected by the lockdown, not the pandemic itself. They have been severely suffering from the consequences of lockdown for the last many months; they have to work on daily wages to feed their family.

Therefore, it is unwise to shut down markets early, as it leads to a sudden spike of virus spreading rate and unemployment. It is the dire need of the time to reform the policy in the best interests of the nation and country.

BILAL AHMED,

Sukkur.