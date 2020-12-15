Share:

On Monday, the US Treasury hit four Turkish officials and the Presidency of Defence Industries, a government office responsible for strengthening national security and managing the supply of military technology, with sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system. The US said Turkey remains "a valued Ally" despite the embargoes.

US sanctions against Turkey have "shaken all the values" of the alliance between the two countries, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

"It is clear that sanctions on a NATO member country will not only damage the spirit of the alliance, but will undermine trust among allies," Akar said Tuesday.

The defence minister said the sanctions aren’t in line with military and political realities, and warned that Turkey has taken – and will continue to take – "all necessary measures" to ensure its defence against air and missile threats.

The minister urged the US to reverse its decision, and suggested that "returning to cooperation and solidarity with the United States...will provide an important contribution to regional and global peace and security."

Akar's remarks follow Monday's announcement by the US Treasury that it will introduce sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) and several officials, including SSB president Ismail Demir.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clarified that the sanctions were introduced in accordance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a 2017 law threatening embargoes against any nation that buys arms from Moscow.

According to the secretary, the sanctions "include a ban on all US export licenses and authorisations to the SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on [Demir] and other SSB officers."

Pompeo also suggested that Turkey remains "a valued ally and an important regional security partner," and expressed hope that the two countries' "decades-long history of productive defence-sector cooperation" would continue once Turkey removes "the obstacle" of its S-400s.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry blasted the move, saying Ankara would "take the necessary steps against this decision, which will inevitably have a negative impact on our relations." The ministry added that the justification for the sanctions – that the S-400s pose a threat to US and NATO aircraft and defence systems – is unfounded.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the sanctions "another manifestation of an arrogant attitude towards international law" by Washington, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the US of demonstrating its "addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law."

Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system has turned into a major sticking point in relations between Ankara and its US and NATO allies. Turkey and Russia penned the S-400 contract in late 2017, with Moscow offering Ankara a generous credit agreement after Turkey's plans to buy the US-made Patriot missile systems stalled.

Turkey's move prompted the US to boot the country out of the F-35 fighter programme. Washington has also repeatedly warned Ankara against employing the S-400s, citing their alleged incompatibility with NATO systems and their apparent to alliance aircraft.

On Tuesday, the Republican People's Party, Turkey's largest opposition party, urged the government to move forward and activate the country's S-400s "as soon as possible" in light of the US sanctions.

The S-400 air defence missile systems acquired by Turkey from Russia must be put on high alert as soon as possible in the wake of Washington's new sanctions against Ankara, Unal Cevikoz, an adviser to the head of the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party, said on Tuesday.

"Steps to boost the defense of our country, one of the most important NATO countries, were expected to be considered as a measure to strengthen the alliance. Turkey was forced to buy the S-400 systems ... What needs to be done now is to use these $2.5-billion systems as soon as possible," Cevikoz said in a statement.

Late on Monday, the US introduced new sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defenсe Industries (SSB) and its head, Ismail Demir, as well as on three other individuals related to the defenсe industry presidency. The US contended that Ankara's decision to acquire the S-400 from Russia will endanger its military technologies and personnel, while providing substantial funds to Russia.

In 2017, Ankara signed an agreement with Moscow preferring Russia's defence systems to the US Patriot system after the US and Turkey failed to reach a consensus over technology transfers. The Turkish leadership's decision triggered a crisis in relations between Ankara and Washington. In response to the delivery of the first batch of S-400 batteries in July 2019, the US removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program on the grounds that Russia could use the air defense system to gather information on the advanced capabilities of the US aircraft.