

KHARIAN - Norwegian Ambassador Cecilie Landsverk has said there is an unbreakable relationship between her country Norway and Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting with PPP Information Secretary Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira at Kaira House Lalamusa the other day, the Norwegian Ambassador said, “Pakistani people living in Norway are playing an important role in the progress of her country. Pakistan has great potential, but it needs sincere and honest leadership. Pakistan is facing terrorism and the world is aware of its’ important role in war on terrorism.” She added that Norway wanted peace and development in Pakistan. Norway supported Pakistan in the past and would continue its support, she said.

On the occasion, PPP secretary information Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan rendered a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism and the world should not overlook its sacrifices. Taliban were not the creation of Pakistan. Pakistan want peace in Afghanistan and the world should include Pakistan in dialogues for peace in Afghanistan.

PPP District President Ch Tahir Zaman Kaira and former tehsil Nazim Ch Nadeem Asghar Kaira were present on the occasion.