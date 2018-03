LOS ANGELES

Pop superstar Madonna has been accused of copying her latest single from a track by a Brazilian musician. Joao Brasil claims the chorus of the Material Girl’s new song Give Me All Your Luvin’, which she performs with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., is a rip-off of his own tune L.O.V.E. Banana. His record company bosses and legal team are now considering to take court action over the allegation.