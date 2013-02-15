



RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid and arrested a Nigerian national at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) who was carrying heroin-filled capsules in his stomach.

According to sources, a passenger of the Nairobi-bounded flight, identified as Anayo Hilary, was intercepted by ANF personnel at the counter and taken to ANF office after preliminary questioning. Later, he was sent to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for X-ray where capsules filled with heroin were recovered from his stomach.

However, ANF officials, upon contacting, could not tell the quantity of the heroine-filled capsules.