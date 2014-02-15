Niall Horan has split from his girlfriend Barbara Palvin. The One Direction hunk, who has been dating the Hungarian model since December last year, is single again after the pair found it difficult to make their relationship work due to their hectic work schedules. A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’There was no big fall out, things just fizzled out as Niall and Barbara are both working in different parts of the world. ‘’They are both really busy and Niall is focused on recovering and getting ready for the band’s massive Where We Are tour. The insider added that they are ‘’still in touch and friendly’.