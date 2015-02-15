ISLAMABAD - UNIDO will continue to work for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Pakistan with major focus on SMEs, said Li Yong, Director General, United Nations Industrial Development Organization while addressing the project beneficiaries and business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said UNIDO was looking for partners to do something significant for economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan and he came here to get input from SMEs for developing strategies to support projects that could ensure inclusive, sustainable and environmental friendly growth.

He said UNIDO wanted to work with Chambers of Commerce for SMEs development through technical assistance in value addition and capacity building initiatives. He assured that he would explore financing possibilities for the projects highlighted at the occasion.

The visit was of prime importance as this was the first visit of any DG UNIDO since last 12 years. At the occasion, small exhibition of fans, cutlery products, mangoes, protective gear, kinnow, surgical instruments, handicrafts, marble products, jewelry products, biogas plant and Clean tech innovations was put up for display. The DG UNIDO visited each stall and took keen interest in the products that had benefitted from UNIDO’s projects to increase exports.

In his welcome address, Muzzamil Hussain Sabri, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry appreciated the role UNIDO for supporting small businesses &export oriented industries and promoting energy efficient systems& clean technologies in Pakistan. He said ICCI was planning to establish a National Inquiry Point that will help in forecasting business opportunities in agro-based and manufacturing sectors and sought the cooperation of UNIDO in its establishment. He said UNIDO should cooperate with Chambers of Commerce for technical assistance and capacity building of SMEs for value addition of products and supply chain mechanisms improvement which will help in increasing exports. UNIDO should also provide experts to assist our private sector for successful participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions.

M Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President ICCI highlighted the export potential of marble sector in Pakistan and solicited the cooperation of UNIDO for establishment of Common Facilitation and Training Center (CFTC) in Islamabad that will help in value addition and exports promotion of marble products.

The UNIDO projects beneficiaries and representatives of Gujranwala & Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, Tannery Associations of Karachi, Kasur& Sialkot, Fans Manufacturers Association of Gujranwala, Alrafique Enterprises Sargodha, KDC Boards, Mango Growers ConsortiumSargodha and Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan highlighted various projects including combined treatment plants, biogas and biomass projects and requested that UNIDO should assist in tapping foreign grants for completion of these projects.