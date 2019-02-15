Share:

HAFIZABAD - MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti has declared that the PTI government believes in the freedom of expression and would provide all necessary facilities to the journalists.

While addressing annual luncheon arranged by the District Union of Journalists/Press Club in the Canal Garden, he said that government was taking all possible steps to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Corruption was a major hurdle in the way of development of the country that is way the PTI government was given top priority to weed out corruption and nepotism in the country, he deposed. He further said that his father ex-MNA Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti had assisted the local journalists to construct spacious building of the press club and assured that he would explore the possibilities of providing other facilities in the Press Club.

He appreciated the local journalists for their positive journalism and stressed the need for their continued cooperation in the resolution of the problems of the district. Parliamentary Secretary Ch. Mamoon Jaffar Tarar said that media is ear and eyes of the society and they should continue their efforts for the resolution of the problems of the oppressed masses.

The function was attended among others by DC Naveed Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiani, District President PTI Shoaib Hayat Tarar, District Bar President Rana Arif Mahmood, General Secretary Rai Shahraiz Khan, ex-DBA Presidents Arshad Mehind, Malik Azam, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sheikh Amjad and office-bearers of different social and political organisations and NGOs.

While addressing, the DPO and DC said that they would welcome positive criticism by the watchdog of the society.

They appreciated the local journalists for pinpointing different problems of the masses of the district and assured that they would resolve the problems put forth by them.

They also appreciated Chairman Imtiaz Ahmad Taj, founder member of the Press Club Rana Muhammad Yousaf Waheed and all the office-bearers for arranging this joyful event.

Gepco warns stern action

against power pilferers

Gepco Executive Engineer Tariq Rasool has warned electricity pilferers to stop stealing electricity otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

While talking to the media, he said that operation against the power pilferers have been launched on the directive of Chief Executive GEPCO Mohsin Raza Khan and 156 electricity pilferers have been imposed total fine of Rs5551,222 while cases have been registered against 56 power pilferers.

He said that no leniency would be shown towards the pilferers or any official of the GEPCO involved in this nefarious activity. He further said that due to selfi meter readings, complaint of bogus or inflated bills have been removed to great extent.

He stressed upon the consumers to put forward any complaint regarding bogus or inflated bills and assured that he would rectify the same promptly.