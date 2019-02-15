Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Quality Enhancement Cell of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised workshop on Outcome Based Education (OBE) Fatima Jinnah varsity campus for faculty members here on Thursday.

Dr Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam was the resource person of the workshop. The objective of the workshop was to share quality assurance process with the departments offering BS, MS/MPhil and PhD programs. The workshop participants held discussion on program learning outcomes and course learning outcomes of programs as the quality assurance of academic programs is linked with the assessment of learning outcomes

Meanwhile, the second National Agritourism Conference will be held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), according to a spokesman of the varsity. He said the inaugural session of conference will be held on February 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. He said the concluding ceremony of conference will be held on January 19.