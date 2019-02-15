Share:

London:- Moeen Ali has called for stump mics to be turned up in a bid to cut out abusive sledging. In the aftermath of recent incidents - notably Sarfaraz Ahmed’s racial remark to Andile Phehlukwayo during an ODI in Durban, and Shannon Gabriel’s homophobic comments to England’s captain, Joe Root, in St Lucia - there have been calls from some to turn down the microphones in order to protect players. But Moeen suggests such a move would only protect those who want to abuse other players. “It’s time for people to behave themselves,” Moeen said. “Turn the stump mics up.