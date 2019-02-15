Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 12 outlaws from several parts of the city besides recovery of hashish, weapons and stolen property from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to details, Noon police arrested Ehsan Elahi and recovered 350-gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested Munir involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally while Tarnol police arrested Azeem involved in selling petroleum products illegally. Shalimar police arrested Abdul Rauf involved in immoral activities. Shams Colony police arrested Wajid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested Abdul Majid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested Hazrat Din and Noor Din involved in a theft case while Lohibher police arrested Ishaq and recovered one Kalashnikov from him. Ramana police arrested Muhammad waqas and recovered 200-gram hashish from him. CIA police arrested accused Shokat Haseeb and recovered 45-gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested 46 professional baggers and started the legal proceedings against them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad, Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the police performance and directed all the concerned staff to beef up security in the city, according to the police officials. He has directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.