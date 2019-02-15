Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The 14th Cholistan Desert Rally started here on Thursday at Derawar, some 100 kilometers from here. The registration and technical examination of vehicles were completed while the medical examination of drivers and navigators was also conducted and numbers were allocated to vehicles and drivers. According to Punjab Tourism Development Corporation MD Ahmar Malik, the qualifying round comprising 3 kilometers track has also been completed. The first phase of prepared category vehicles comprising 220km will be conducted today (Friday) while the second phase of 245km will be run on February 17. The races of stock and women categories would be held on February 16. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal will flag off the race today (Friday) at Derawar Stadium.