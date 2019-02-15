Share:

BURSA, Turkey:- Turkish police arrested 52 suspects in an operation against the Daesh terrorist group on Thursday, according to police sources. The operation was conducted in five addresses in the central Osmangazi district of the northwestern city of Bursa, said the sources. The arrested suspects are Syrians, the sources added. Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists. More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

