GUJRANWALA - Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood took notice of delay in construction of the road from Aalam Chowk to Ladhewala Warriach and directed the officers concerned to ensure early completion of the project.

He said this while addressing a meeting in his office here. Additional Commissioner Coordination Noman Hafeez, SE Highways Malik Riaz, SE public health engineering Javed Pervez, XEN Amir and other officers concerned were present in the meeting. The commissioner said it is duty of the government officers to utilise the funds in a good manner and public welfare projects may be completed within the given time so that peoples may be facilitated with these projects. While giving briefing about the project, SE Highways Malik Riaz told that 2.62km long this project will be completed with a cost of Rs199 million from which Rs71 million have been utilised. He said that there is a need of release of more Rs50 million to complete the project in given time. The commissioner directed the SE to approach the provincial authorities so that required funds could be got released as soon as possible.

428 HELD FOR FLYING KITES

Police in result of a crackdown on violation of kite flying act throughout the region have arrested 428 persons and recovered 43813 kites and 1613 string rolls. Regional police officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi has directed all the CPOs to ensure the implement on kite flying act in their respective districts. He said that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the citizens. He said that in case of any incident due to kite flying, the respective SHO will be responsible and legal action will be taken against him. He asked the parents to keep an eye on their children and do not allow them to flying the kites otherwise they could be faced legal action also.