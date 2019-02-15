Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has appointed Adnan Ghani as new president/CEO of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

The federal cabinet, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, considered three names for the slot of president ZTBL. The three candidates were Adnan Ghani, Shahbaz Jameel and incumbent acting president/CEO, Sheikh Aman Ullah. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed the media that government has decided to appoint Adnan Ghani as president ZTBL.

The post of president ZTBL was vacated since September 2018. The PTI government had removed the heads of different banks, including the ZTBL. The government had removed SME Bank President Ihsanul Haq Khan, First Women Bank President Tahira Raza, Zarai Tarakiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) President Syed Talat Mahmood and House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) Managing Director Syed Basit Aly.

Later, the government had initiated the process of appointing new president ZTBL in November last year. According to the official of ministry of finance, as many as 74 applicants had applied for the post. However, the selection committee, comprising Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Finance, Arif Ahmed Khan and Secretary Establishment, Dr. Ijaz Munir interviewed six candidates. However, the selection committee had shortlisted three candidates (i) Adnan Ghani; (ii) Shahbaz Jameel; and (iii) Sheikh Aman Ullah, for the slot of president ZTBL.

However, the government appointed Ghani as president ZTBL for the period of three years. Ghani is an overseas Pakistani, as he had already declared that he has dual nationality. He possesses nationality of United Kingdom since April, 2012, according to the newspaper report.

It is worth mentioning here that the president/CEO Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) is appointed by the federal government in consultation with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a term of three years as provided under section 11(3)(a) of Banks (Nationalization Act, 1974). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also been consulted in terms of section 11(3)(a) of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974, according to an official of the ministry of finance.