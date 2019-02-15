Share:

LAHORE - The only match of the Aibak Polo Cup 2019 was washed out due to heavy rain and wet ground. According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary Col (r) Usman Nasir, the Thursday’s match between Barry’s and Master Paints Black was washed out due to heavy rain and wet ground as no play was possible. “Now today’s (Friday) match between Diamond Paints/Newage and Pebble Breakers will be played at the scheduled time (at 2:30 pm), if there will be no rain and the ground will be playable,” he added. he said that the Diamond Paints/Newage team consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Adnan jalil Azam, Hissam Ali Hyder and Salvador Ulloa while their opponents Pebble Breakers comprise Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Cruz Losada.