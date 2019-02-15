Share:

Former Punjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who is in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in connection with a probe into alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to sources of his income, failed to provide the trail of transactions of billions of rupees, according to a probe report.

The report, compiled by the corruption watchdog, said the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader told investigators that his father had received Rs600 million and Rs900 million from abroad but failed to explain as to where did the transactions originate from.

Apart from the above amount, seven different “suspicious” transactions were made into the account of Aleem Khan, it stated, explaining that a person, named Naeem Asghar, transacted over Rs116 million into Khan’s account in August 2002 while another Rs597 million were remitted into his account from the USA on Nov 27 2004.

Asghar again remitted more than Rs35.4 million into the PTI’s leader account on Oct 14, 2002 from New York while three different transactions were made into his account from the UK, including over Rs2 billion and Rs1.4 billion transacted on Dec 12, 2013 and over Rs1.7 billion on Nov 25, 2004. A person, named Asif Haider, remitted Rs20 million into his account from Dubai on Feb 9, 2005.

The bureau’s report said the former provincial minister also failed to provide details of the properties he owned in Dubai and the UK.