Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out raids against drug mafia in various parts of country and seized huge quantity of narcotics besides nabbing 27 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesperson on Thursday.

He added the ANF also destroyed Poppy corps that has been cultivated on 112 acres. As many as 10 vehicles were impounded by the force being used for transportation of drugs from one to another place, he mentioned.

According to him, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a total of 31 operations against drug mafia across the country and seized 5,858.434 kg narcotics valuing Rs4.593 billion internationally. He said ANF held 27 culprits including a Nigerian national and a lady and impounded 10 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised of 5,732.81 kg Hashish, 2.5kg Opium, 28.262 kg heroin, 3.5kg Methamphetamine, 2.104kg Amphetamine, 80 kg Ephedrine, eight kg Ampules (intoxicant), 4850 kg Potassium Permanganate (precursor Chemical) and nine kg Poppy Sprout (Doday). Moreover, Poppy cultivated on 112 acres in Interior Sindh have also been destroyed, he said.

He informed that ANF Quetta recovered 2,746 kg Hashish from a rainy Nullah near Epsini Tayza, Tehsil Gulistan, and District Qilla Abdullah. ANF Quetta recovered 1,156 kg Hashish from General Area of Kulanch, Tehsil Pasni, District Gwadar. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1304 kg Hashish from General area of Pasni Coastal Belt, Tehsil Pasni, District Gwadar.

In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 500 Kg Hashish from a dry Nullah near Tehsil Dasht (Kech), District Turbat. In fourth operation, ANF Quetta recovered four Kg Hashish from General area of Shahpatan, District Panjgur. As per initial reports, the narcotics were kept hidden for handing over to some local drug suppliers for distribution at local level. In fifth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a motorcycle from general area of Bakht Muhammad Stop, Eastern Bypass, Quetta and recovered 5 Kg Hashish from bike riders Abdul Qadir resident of Chagai and Muhammad Afzal resident of Quetta.

He said ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla near Chakwal Road Chowk, GT Road, Mandra and recovered 2.4 kg Hashish concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Mansoor Haider Kiyani and Waqar Akhtar both resident of Rawalpindi have been arrested from the vehicle. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Riaz resident of Khyber Agency near Zouq Mughal Restaurant, Commercial Market Scheme-III, Rawalpindi and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Mercedes Panther Van near Zia Masjid, Expressway, and Islamabad and recovered two Kg Hashish from the vehicle. A person onboard Jan Muhammad Khan resident of Peshawar was also arrested from the vehicle. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Afnan Khan resident of Bannu at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.2 Kg Amphetamine concealed in his trolley bag. The arrested accused intended to fly for Riyadh (KSA) by flight number PA-274. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a Nigerian National OBJNNE near Allied Bank, E-11/3, Islamabad and recovered 185 Gram Cocaine from his personal possession.

In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Honda City car at Tarki Toll Plaza, Main GT Road, Sohawa and recovered 1.3 Kg Opium concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. Two persons onboard Muhammad Rafiq and Amir Fareed resident of Gujranwala have also been arrested.

during the operation. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Ashfaq resident of Swat from Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. In eighth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla car at 26 number Chungi Bus Stop, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 4.8 Kg Hashish from the car.

Rehmat Wali resident of Khyber Agency and Hamza resident of Peshawar have also been arrested from the vehicle. In ninth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car from Tarnol Phattak, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 1.2 Kg Opium and 1 Kg Heroin from the vehicle. Muhammad Shahzad resident of Peshawar was arrested from the vehicle. In tenth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Saleem Iqbal resident of Nowshehra from Attock Petroleum Services, 26 No. Chungi Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 2 Kg Heroin from his personal possession.

In eleventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Ravi Motorcycle near Habib Bakery, Tramri Chowk, Islamabad and recovered 3.6 Kg Hashish with packing placed in traveling bag. Three persons riding the bike Muhammad Habib, his daughter Hina Gul both resident of Lower Dir and Shahzad Khan resident of Islamabad have also been arrested during the operation. He said separate cases were registered against the drug smugglers while further investigation was on.