ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday wrapped up the eight years old Memogate case with the ruling that the federal government may proceed against Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani under appropriate jurisdiction.

It further said from the case in hand it appears nothing more needs to be done as far as the top court concerned.

In the mid of dictating the order, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa stopped and said that he was wondering while examining the record of the case that if Pakistan’s system, its democracy and armed forces are so fragile that they could shatter because of a single memo. “The state is not weak. Thanks God, Pakistan’s foundation is strong and we need not worry about such matters,” remarked the chief justice.

Chief Justice Khosa was heading a three-judge bench which resumed hearing of identical petitions regarding Memogate scandal. The other members of the bench include Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

In 2011, Pakistan’s former ambassador to US Haqqani, appointed by then PPP-led government, had allegedly delivered a memo to former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen through Mansoor Ijaz, a Pakistani-American businessman. The memo had allegedly requested the US for its support to Pakistani civilian government against its military establishment after May 2 raid.

On the alleged memo, identical petitions mainly from the leaders of PML-N were landed in the Supreme Court with a request for action against Haqqani and the then federal government.

When the hearing commenced, law officer Khurram Saeed representing the federal government informed the bench that the matter involves sensitive issues. Before he could advance his contention, Chief Justice Khosa asked whether any of the petitioners is present in the court.

When no one appeared on behalf of the petitioners, the Chief Justice remarked that if nobody wants to pursue the matter then why this court is sitting. He questioned as to what is the main issue in these petitions.

The law officer responded that the issue pertains to extradition of Haqqani from US. However, Chief Justice Khosa remarked that the extradition is a side issue adding that the real issue is memo. He questioned if the government still thinks of threat from the memo even today and if the issue is still alive. He further questioned was the FIR in the matter was registered. The law officer responded affirmative.

On this, Chief Justice Khosa remarked that since the FIR has been registered so now it is the case of state and that the state may approach the relevant jurisdiction to pursue the matter. “At the time when then (PPP) government was in place and the allegation was that their appointed ambassador did something. Now the ambassador is not here (in Pakistan) and they (PPP) are not in government,” remarked the Chief Justice.

He further added that if Haqqani is not in reach then the government can do so whatever it deems appropriate against him. He further said that the FIR has been registered and if the state needs high treason case against him it can do so.

The dictated order stated that none has appeared on behalf of the petitioners and no request of adjournment is moved. It is further noted that the matter is about eight years old. We have been informed that FIR has been registered in respect of identical allegation, the order stated.

It further stated that a commission, the Memogate Commission, already submitted its report and some findings recorded adding that in some proceeding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was ordered to extradite the person required in the case.

The top court further ruled that state may proceed against Haqqani under appropriate jurisdiction if deem to so the needed arrest or extradition is now matter of state to pursue.

“It appears nothing more needs to be done at this juncture as far as this Court concerned. With these observations and ruling, the bench disposed of all the petitions connected with the issue.

Senior counsel Advocate Akram Sheikh who was pleading the case on behalf of Mansoor Ijaz, through whom the memo was delivered, claims that he has not received USD 0.5 million and he still has a promissory note which some officials of national security institutions gave to him.

He further claims that he still has that promissory note and those persons of national security institutions, who are now retired, became guarantor on behalf of the institution for Manoor Ijaz.

It is pertinent to mention that federal government has remained fail to convince the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) for extradition of Haqqani.

“Several requests for INTERPOL Red Notice are still pending decision at the INTERPOL Secretariat in Lyon, France,” the progress report of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) added.

According to the FIR on March 10, 2018, accused Haqqani during his posting as ambassador of Pakistan in USA (from May 2008 to November 2011) in collaboration with other concerned officers/officials misused his official position, committed cheating, criminal breach of trust and misappropriated approximately USD 2 million of national exchequer of Pakistan per year dishonestly and fraudulently.

During the investigation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the release of USD 4.1 million during 18th August 2008 to 15 November 2011.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) progress report as of August 30 of 2018, interim challan of the case has been submitted in the court of Special Judge Central on August 7. Haqqani is still at large absconding in the US while blacklisting of Haqqani’s Pakistani Passport is in the process.