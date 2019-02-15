Share:

Atletico Madrid on Thursday announced that they have extended the contract of coach Diego Pablo Simone until the end of June 2022.

The new deal means that the Argentinean will have spent over 10 seasons at the club by the time it expires.

Simeone has so far led Atletico to two Europa League titles, a La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and the European Supercup as well as taking them to two Champions League finals (2014 and 2016) in which they lost to neighbors, Real Madrid.

The 48-year-old had recently been mentioned as a possible candidate to take over Chelsea if the English club decided to sack Italian coach Massimo Sarri, but the new contract rules out his departure from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the near future.

Simeone has agreed his new deal at a key moment in the season as Atletico prepare to entertain Juventus next week in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Atletico are desperate to reach this year's final, which is played in their home ground, and to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

"I am grateful to everyone at Atletico Madrid for their support for this project. We can look forward to the future until 2022 with high hopes and with confidence," said Simeone to the club's website.

"I can see work and people who want to keep growing and the hope of youth and progress as a team and if the basis of the team is as firm as it has been then we are going to continue."

"Club, players, fans and the coach all together has made us strong and I hope that doesn't change," said Simeone, who added that the road ahead was "to continue looking at things one game at a time and our next game is against Rayo Vallecano."