FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Thursday ruled out the club trying to resign Brazilian forward Neymar from Paris Saint Germain, but admitted the club is interested in Ajax's 19-year-old central defender Matthijs de Ligt .

Neymar left Barcelona after four seasons in Spain to join the French side in 2017 for 222 million euros (1 euro = 1.14 US dollars ), but has been the subject of speculation over a return to the Camp Nou virtually ever since.

Speaking on Radio Kanal Barcelona, Bartomeu said there was no interest from either party in the Brazilian going back to Barca.

"I've spoken with Neymar, we've seen each other a few times, but his people have never told me he wants to come back," said Bartomeu.

"No one's called us about it. Neymar has a contract with PSG. It's his second season there and it's very difficult to imagine they (PSG) want to sell. We didn't want to," he added.

Bartomeu added that in the two years since Neymar left Barcelona, the club had "taken another path" with the purchase of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

"We have to move on with them. They're the two biggest investments in the club's history and we back them 100 percent," he said.

Although Neymar won't be returning to the Camp Nou, Barca could make another signing from Ajax, with Bartomeu admitted the club had "followed" Ajax defender De Ligt "for a while."