Lahore - The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship Thursday kick-started at Airmen Golf Course and Recreational Park, Pakistan Air Force Base Korangi Creek, featuring around 350 leading golfers from all over the country.

Air Vice Marshal Chaudhry Ahsan Rafiq, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, inaugurated the championship by teeing off from the first hole, a press release said. The 38th edition of the biggest golf tournament of the country would witness over 100 professionals golfers in action in the pleasant weather and ever flowing breeze across the lush green fairways of the course. The Rs 8 million prize money championship would be played over 18 holes for four days at one of the most difficult golf courses of the country.

Two brand new cars (one 1300cc and the other 800cc) have also been put on offer for the players who score Hole-in one. The matches in the category of professionals, senior/junior professionals, amateurs, airmen golf club members, ladies, veterans and invitees would also be played during the championship.

Ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal had a wonderful day in the first round and ended the 18 holes with 8 under par, while defending champion Matloob Ahmed ended his play at par by scoring 72 on the score board.