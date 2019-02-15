Share:

LUMS 19th Advisory Board meeting discusses strategic planning for SBASSE

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently organised its 19th Advisory Board Meeting of Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) with the aim to discuss strategic planning for the next ten years. Discussions on Big Data, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing were also held during the meeting.

The meeting began with Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr Arshad Ahmad opening the event and sharing an update on the latest developments at the University. This was followed by presentations by Ms Rabia Ahmad, Director Admissions, Mirza Zunair Zafar, CFO/Director Finance, and Ms Nuzhat Kamran, Director, Office of Advancement for their respective departments. Later on, Dr Shahid Masud, Dean SBASSE, presented the School’s updates as well as a response to the last year’s Advisory Board Report. The Department Chairs of SBASSE further shared the vision, status and strategy of the departments, their research and achievements of their respective faculty members and students.

The Advisory Board members included Prof. James Wescoat JR (Chairperson Advisory Board SBASSE and MIT, USA), Prof. Sally Benson (Stanford University, USA), Prof. Khalid Aziz (Stanford University, USA), Prof. Muhammad Hamid Zaman (Boston University, USA), Prof. Michael Pecht (University of Maryland, USA), Dr. Hassan Ahmed (CEO, Sonus Networks, USA), Dr. Dara Entekhabi (MIT, USA), Dr. Khaled Letaief (Hong Kong University of Science and Technology), Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid (University of Texas, USA)and Dr. Khurram Afridi (Cornell University, USA).

Prof. James Wescoat led the session, ‘Planning for the next ten years’. Later on, the convener of the committee, Dr Basit Yameen, presented the first report of the strategic planning committee. Similarly, the Department Chair of the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department, Dr. Yameen and the Dean, respectively, shared updates on the Chemical and Civil Engineering Programmes.

Dr. Muhammad Abubakr, Director, Centre for Water Informatics and Technology gave an update on the Centre’s activities and its future direction. Likewise, Dr. Naveed Arshad, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science presented the vision, status, funding resources and future strategy of the new Centre of Energy. Additionally, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Biology, Dr. Aziz Mithani presented the updates on last year’s workshop on Infectious Diseases to the Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board Members also met with the Deans of each School as well as with the faculty, students and staff to get a sense of the opportunities and challenges facing the School. Prof. David B. Kaplan delivered the Salam Memorial Lecture on “The Peculiar Story of Chirality”. PhD and MS students of SBASSE presented posters of their ongoing research in the areas of Biology, Computer Science, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering and Physics.

The entire event was highly productive, for both the School and the members, and the discussions helped set a course for the next ten years of the School.

Fauji Foods partners with Karachi Kings

LAHORE (PR): Fauji Foods Limited, the renowned food and beverage company of Pakistan and owner of the House of Nurpur brand, is bringing a wholesome boost to the 4th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) by partnering with Karachi Kings.

Through this partnership, Fauji Foods will be reaffirming the philosophy of supporting sports activities and promoting health and nutrition to the Pakistani youth through their strongest passion point. Imran Khattak, GM Sales & Marketing at Fauji Foods Limited, stated: “The idea of celebrating Pakistan’s decade old cultural tradition through emotional harmony is deeply embedded within cricket. Being a brand that also represents a nutritious tradition of more than 50 years in Pakistan, it only seemed a natural fit to unveil this partnership which celebrates every thing that uplifts a soft image of Pakistan”.

Fauji Foods Limited stands for a wholesome life with health, energy and taste being its vital ingredients. It firmly believes in the potential of young generation of this country. Cricket is not only the most favourite sport in Pakistan but also represents the idea of gaining achievement through a healthy mind and body, the most important lesson for today’s youth.

In a very short time, Pakistan Super League has gained considerable popularity and recognition in becoming the largest platform fostering cricket talent in Pakistan. Many young players have realised their dream of being noticed as a promising Pakistani Cricketer through this platform with a hope to one day becoming a national cricketing star. Fauji Foods aims to make this year’s PSL even more exciting for Cricket fans through exciting online engagements and boosting their energy to the fullest.

L’Oréal achieves #1 ranking worldwide in Covalence EthicalQuote reputation index

LAHORE (PR): L’Oréal has announced that it ranks #1 worldwide across all industries in the Covalence EthicalQuote reputation index. This ranking covers the world’s 581 largest listed companies. It reflects the perception of stakeholders, media and companies’ communication on environmental, social, governance and human rights issues.

Jean-Paul AGON, Chairman and CEO of L’Oréal, said: “Our Ethical Principles – Integrity, Respect, Courage and Transparency – guide our development and contribute to our reputation. These principles are the foundation of our sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, compliance and philanthropy policies. We are proud of this 1st place achieved thanks to each employee’s commitment on a daily basis. This recognition reinforces our firm belief that acting ethically is the only way to build a sustainable business.”

“The sincerity with which we approach ethical questions is key. Ethical questions are rarely simple but we address them with courage. Our culture of integrity allows us to develop relationships based on trust with our consumers, employees, shareholders, business partners and other stakeholders,” said Emmanuel LULIN, Senior Vice-President & Chief Ethics Officer of L’Oréal.

Salim Raza Joins Karandaaz board of directors

LAHORE (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan has announced the appointment of ex-governor State Bank of Pakistan Salim Raza on its board of directors.

Salim Raza has over 40 years of experience in the banking and financial sector. Raza has held the position of the 15th Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after having worked in international banking for 36 years. His business experience covers credit and corporate finance, real estate, and global asset management. He has also been the CEO of Pakistan Business Council (PBC). During his tenure at SBP and his association with PBC many innovative initiatives were introduced to assist deepening of debt capital markets, broadening financial inclusion, increasing access to credit for the agricultural and SME sectors, reforming and improving efficiency within the banking sector, and advancing the cause of economic empowerment. Prior to that, Salim Raza held various positions at Citibank NA in Pakistan and abroad and served as Country and Regional Head for Citibank across various geographies in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the UK, Central and Eastern Europe.

In September 2018, Salim Raza was appointed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council as a member representing private sector. Salim Raza holds a combined BA and MA degree from Oxford University where he studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oriel College.

He currently serves on the Boards of Habib Bank Limited, International Industries Limited, and Planet N Group. He is an adjunct professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi for Political Economy and also lectures on a variety of economic-development related subjects at different forums.