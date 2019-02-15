Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has removed Director General Oil, Policy Wing Petroleum Division from his position and appointed another official of the ministry to head the Directorate General oil. Director General of Directorate General Oil Abdul Jabbar Memon was replaced with former DG Special Projects Petroleum Division, an official source told The Nation on Thursday.

Abdul Jabbar Memon was an expert in oil sector and was given the charge of DG oil after then Director General Oil Azam Khan was removed in 2015 because of the oil crisis hit the country. The source said that Abdul Jabbar was posted as Director General Special Projects, said the source.

Malik Amjad was early working as Director General Special Projects and attained the age of superannuation last month. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved one year extension in his service. The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has proposed two years extension in the service of Director General Special Projects Malik Amjad.

Interestingly Malik Amjad since his induction as an Assistant Director in the policy wing of the Petroleum Division has never served in the Directorate General Oil. Malik Amjad worked in Directorate General Gas and Directorate General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) and when he got promoted to Grade 20 he was appointed as DG Special Projects.

Usually there is no work going on under the Directorate General Special projects. When you are placed in Directorate General Special Projects, it means that you are an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).