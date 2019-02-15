Share:

PESHAWAR - At least 5 members of the same family were shot dead over an old enmity of property dispute at Tehsil Pubbi in district Nowshera on Thursday.

According to details, family members of Syed Aleem Shah were asleep at their home in Pubbi town’s Taza Deen vicinity when unknown armed men opened indiscriminate firing on them.

Resultantly, Syed Aleem Shah, resident of Badhaber village in district Peshawar, who was presently living in Nowshera district, was killed along with his wife Hadia, two sons Farman and Kashif and daughter Nida. The killers managed to escape after committing the crime. The police collected evidences from crime scene and started the investigation. It has been learnt that a property dispute was going on between the two rival families.

Later, while registering FIR in Pubbi police station, brother of the deceased Saddam Hussain told police that Salahudin, Alaudin, Badrudin and Mohaudin, sons of Habib-ur-Rehman were involved in the crime.

According to DPO Nowshera Mansoor Aman, the incident occurred in Taza Deen area of Nowshera. He said that some unknown armed shot dead five family members at their home.

The DPO said that the victim family belongs to Badbher area of Peshawar. The victims were living in a rented house at Pubbi tehsil.