Islamabad - The current winter rain spell in the country will likely increase the wheat production this year particularly in central and northern regions, Director General Pakistan Metrological Department Muhammad Riaz told The Nation on Thursday.

He said that production of wheat during current winter rain spell depends on the grown stage of the wheat crop.

He said that rain proves damaging for wheat crop if it is ready for harvest but will prove useful when the wheat plant is still green.

The DG MET said that it is early to predict about the bumper crop this year because the production is measured by the end of harvesting season.

He said that the current winter rain spell is harmful for wheat in Sindh as the crops there are ready to be harvested. “Rain in Sindh is damaging the wheat crop because the crop is ready for harvest in the province,” he said.

However, he added that wheat cultivated in southern regions, central Punjab and northern regions will surly benefit from this rain spell.

He said that crops in these regions are at early stage and it will take time for its harvesting.

He said that southern and northern regions where crops are cultivated on arid land will get good production because of this rain spell.

However, he said the rain could be harmful to wheat crop in this region also if it is ready for harvest in next two months.

The DG MET added that the next spell of raining will start from February 18.

A farmer Muhammad Siddque cultivating around 100-kanal land in village Pir Madniala in district Attock talking to The Nation said that the wheat crop in the district will be harvested in April and May.

He said that the recent rain spell has brought relief to him as he does not have money to water his fields with generators.

“It is well-in-time rain which will bring good production for farmers with less land,” he said. However, he said that rain on ready crops could damage the production later.

Another farmer Saeed Khan said that Rawalpindi and Attock districts are arid land areas but the farmers are also dependent on underground water to get good production.

He said that the current rain spell will bring positive impact on wheat crop and would lower the financial burden on farmers also.

He added that use of engines and generators to water the wheat crop had increased the cost of farmers.

MORE RAIN SPELLS LIKELY

THIS MONTH: PMD

APP adds: Three more rain spells are expected during this month in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Khalid Malik said on Thursday.

Talking to PTV, he said more snowfall is expected in Murree and northern hilly areas which may cause landsliding and these more spells are expected with moderate intensity from 20 to 25 millimetres.