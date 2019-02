Share:

Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday has said that the incumbent government has failed to fulfill promise of South Punjab province.

In a statement, Gillani said that there will be no benefit of making separate secretariat as it will be taken as an extension of Lahore.

He further revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-elections in PP-218.