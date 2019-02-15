Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Health Services (NHS) on Thursday assured that government will facilitate pharmaceutical sector in order to boost the national exchequer.

Federal Minister Aamer Mehmmod Kiani said this while chairing the first meeting of Steering Committee of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Bureau.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain, DRAP CEO, official nominees from Federal Board of Revenue, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and delegates from Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), and Pharma Bureau.

Health Minister emphasized on revitalizing the exports of Pharma sector for boost in national exchequer. Minister said that keeping in view of vision of Government for export enhancement, possible facilitation will be provided to Pharma sector as it has potential and capabilities to contribute towards exchequer.

Minister appreciated the facilitation provided by DRAP to pharmaceutical companies for timely provision of regulatory documentation after establishing export facilitation desk.

Zahid Saeed, said that pharma sectors contributions in exports can be enhanced by adopting a holistic approach. DRAP is already moving towards internationalization. Pharma industry shall strive for its capacity development. Pharma sector will be facilitated in this regards within the rules and regulations.

Dr Sheikh Akhter Hussain, Secretary of the committee / CEO DRAP briefed the committee that establishment of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Bureau has been mandated to Steering Committee for development of coordination mechanism among various ministries and private sector for enhancing pharmaceutical exports.

He also apprised the committee that current exports of therapeutic goods of Pakistan amounts up to 550 million US Dollars whereas it has a potential to expand and increase up to 2 billion US Dollars in coming years only if effective coordination mechanisms are established.

PPMA Chairman requested that Pharma sector’s potential for increased exports volume cannot be denied. He requested to declare pharma as an export sector.