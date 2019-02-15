Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said the government is committed to provide facilities to each and every Pakistani citizen and it would distribute 7.2 million Health Insurance Cards to the poor and needy people in 36 districts of province.

She said the doctors working in teaching hospitals would also be awarded perks and privileges beside handsome salaries.

“The government is making all out efforts to improve health sector,” she said at a presser held at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Thursday.

She was flanked by MPs Chaudhry Adnan, Raja Saghir, Farah Agha, Latasab Satti, Shamim Aftab, Nasreen Tariq, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Chairman Rawalpindi Arts Council Muhammad Arif Abbasi and other party workers.

She said the healthcare system of province is beset with numerous problems because of the apathy of the past governments towards the health sector. She said only 30 percent population are able to get medical facilities in government run hospitals whereas the rest 70 percent have been relying on private hospitals. “It is very difficult for the poor and needy people to bear the expenditures in private hospitals,” she said.

She said the government has launched HICs system in Punjab after introducing it in Khyberpakton Khwa (KP). She said nobody knew how and when the previous government had distributed the health cards in past, adding that some people declared these cards as bogus and a joke with poor and needy people.

“According to a report, a total of 41000 people availed the health facilities through these cards in 17 district,” said Dr Yasmin Rashid, the minister.

She said the incumbent government is going to distribute HICs in Rajan Pur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzafargarh and Multan. “The card distribution would be started from Rajan Pur on February 22 and a total of 800,000 cards would be provided to people till end of March,’ she said.

She said the holders of these cards would be able to get medical treatment for seven deceases from private hospitals including Cardiology and Urology.

“The government has set its target to distribute 7.2 million cards till December 31, 2019 and a total of 30.5 million people would be benefited from the scheme,” she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was of view that keeping in view the largest population size of Rawalpindi, the government would start providing cards in the city. She said the government is trying its level best to make Rawalpindi Institute of Urology functional so that people could get adequate health facilities.

She commented those hospitals have been named after Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehaz Sharif are built with public money and not by the both leaders from their own pockets.

Speaking on the occasion, VC RMU Prof Dr Muhammad Umar said the government is going to launch a project to make Rawalpindi Hepatitis free. He said the government would eliminate the virus of Hepatitis C with cooperation of World Health Organization (WHO) by 2030.